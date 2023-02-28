Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

U.S. Department of Labor increasing fight against child labor

By Hayden Savage
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, Feb. 27, the United States Department of Labor announced efforts to combat child labor nationwide.

The agency said it would be using a handful of approaches to crack down on the employment of children.

“In partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services, we will promote collaboration and information sharing with the goal of advancing the health, education, and well-being of children across the United States,” said Jessica Looman, Principal Deputy Administrator of the Department of Labor

The Department of Labor said it would also be asking for more resources.

“We are also calling on congress for additional resources to DOL agencies to address these important issues and to consider additional protections for workers in all industries, including increased civil money penalties and protections against retaliation,” said Looman.

The announcement comes after meat processing plant cleaning company Packers Sanitation Services Inc. was fined for the employment of children on Friday, Feb. 17.

Four of the more than 100 children were found to be working at George’s Inc. according to a news release.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody following a weekend shooting that left a Blytheville man dead.
1 arrested in fatal shooting
According to the police department, the body of a male was found in a pond by residents in the...
Name of man found in pond revealed
Police investigate fire station burglary
An early-morning crash involving a train and vehicle has traffic blocked on a Mississippi...
Vehicle vs train crash shuts down highway
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor

Latest News

Data from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics showed a slight increase in beef prices in 2022.
Lower cattle inventory likely cause of higher beef prices
Marshall junior guard
Region 8 Sports Extra: Roshala Scott on scoring 1,000 points, Earle doing big things at D1 level
Marshall guard named All-SBC Second Team
Earle alum Roshala Scott named to All-Sun Belt Second Team
A-State sophomore is SBC Newcomer of the Year
Batesville alum Izzy Higginbottom wins Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year, named to All-SBC Second Team
Arkansas Attorney General speaks out amid student loan debt arguments
Arkansas Attorney General speaks out amid student loan debt arguments