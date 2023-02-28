U.S. Department of Labor increasing fight against child labor

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, Feb. 27, the United States Department of Labor announced efforts to combat child labor nationwide.

The agency said it would be using a handful of approaches to crack down on the employment of children.

“In partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services, we will promote collaboration and information sharing with the goal of advancing the health, education, and well-being of children across the United States,” said Jessica Looman, Principal Deputy Administrator of the Department of Labor

The Department of Labor said it would also be asking for more resources.

“We are also calling on congress for additional resources to DOL agencies to address these important issues and to consider additional protections for workers in all industries, including increased civil money penalties and protections against retaliation,” said Looman.

The announcement comes after meat processing plant cleaning company Packers Sanitation Services Inc. was fined for the employment of children on Friday, Feb. 17.

Four of the more than 100 children were found to be working at George’s Inc. according to a news release.

