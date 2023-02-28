Woman killed in head-on collision

DEXTER, Mo. (KAIT) - A 52-year-old woman died Monday afternoon when her car crashed head-on into a semi-truck.

The crash happened at 12:49 p.m. Feb. 27 on Highway H, four miles south of Dexter, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Diana L. Inman was eastbound when her 2019 Kia Forte crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2016 Freightliner driven by 42-year-old William L. Stephens of Poplar Bluff.

An ambulance took both Inman and Stephens to Southeast Health in Dexter, where Dr. Thomas Erickson pronounced Inman dead at 2 p.m.

According to the preliminary crash report, Stephens suffered minor injuries.

