Blytheville schools offering shuttle services during basketball tournament

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - With basketball action going on in the Blytheville School District, you’ll have an easy way to travel with overflowing traffic being a problem.

The Blytheville Police Department said in a social media post the school district will have a shuttle service for the overflow parking areas from Tuesday, Feb. 28 to Friday, March 3.

The service will be at the old Sears building on 6th Street, the First Baptist Church parking lot on Chickasawba Street across from the middle school, and 10th Street.

Officers urge you to use caution when driving in or near these areas due to the golf carts being used to take people to and from the arena.

