Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Dave Grohl barbecues for more than 24 hours at homeless shelter, provides 450 meals

Dave Grohl cooked more than 450 dinners for multiple shelters and stayed to serve his meals to...
Dave Grohl cooked more than 450 dinners for multiple shelters and stayed to serve his meals to all the people at the Trebek Center shelter.(Hope the Mission)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl spent more than 24 hours cooking meals for people experiencing homelessness during a major winter storm hitting Southern California.

Grohl and his friends showed up on Feb. 22 with his barbecue smokers, ready to cook for the Hope the Mission shelters.

According to Grace Ancheta, director of development for Hope the Mission, Grohl provided all the food, which he then spent more than 24 hours cooking in the middle of the storm last week.

Dave Grohl and his friends showed up on Feb. 22 with his barbecue smokers, ready to cook for...
Dave Grohl and his friends showed up on Feb. 22 with his barbecue smokers, ready to cook for the Hope the Mission shelters.(Hope the Mission)

Ancheta said Grohl cooked more than 450 dinners for multiple shelters and stayed to serve his meals to all the people at the Trebek Center shelter.

Grohl’s visit comes as the leaders of Hope the Mission are running 350 miles across the desert from Las Vegas to Los Angeles in an effort to raise the last $350,000 needed to open three new family shelters.

As of Wednesday, Hope the Mission’s Founder and CEO Ken Craft and President and CFO Rowan Vansleve are on day 12 on the run, which they estimate will take about 21 days to complete.

To learn more about Hope the Mission or to donate, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stop at Mr. T’s in Cardwell paid off handsomely for one man.
Trip to Mr. T’s pays off for lucky lottery winner
A 52-year-old woman died Monday afternoon when her car crashed head-on into a semi-truck.
Woman killed in head-on collision
Crash impacted evening commute
Two Jonesboro shootings took place within two hours of each other.
Jonesboro police investigating 2 reported shootings
Crews respond to apartment fire

Latest News

FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. Twitter...
Twitter’s new ‘violent speech’ policy similar to past rules
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Death toll keeps rising in Greece’s deadliest train crash
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis
FILE - Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East...
Ohio senators introduce rail safety bill after fiery crash