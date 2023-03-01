Increased online sports betting leads to record-breaking January in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s safe to say the over is hitting on sports betting revenue in the natural state. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration credits that to increased online betting.

Scott Hardin is the spokesperson of Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, who said they see numbers they have never seen before.

“You know before it a good month in sports betting would be 10 or 11 million dollars and now in January, we saw just under 33 million placed on sports legally in Arkansas so again setting a new record,” Hardin said.

In January, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration reported a total handle of $32,976,264, up 292% since online betting was launched last year.

Sports betting in Arkansas was made legal in 2019, and Hardin said since then, it has been great to see the dollars stay home.

“It’s wonderful to keep that money for one in Arkansas and to attract out of state money also,” Hardin said.

The office was not expecting the out-of-state money, but he said the record-breaking revenue was also thanks to people in Missouri.

“That has been one surprising thing was that I don’t think we necessarily anticipated the sports beating tourism,” Hardin said. “It is totally legal you don’t have to be an Arkansan so we encourage people that are border states if you’re in Missouri to drive in because once you cross that border you can place the wager.”

Hardin expects the record to be broken in February and again in March.

