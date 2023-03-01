Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man to be executed in June for killing 2 Missouri jailers

The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday set a June execution date for man convicted of killing two Missouri jailers during a botched attempt to free an inmate
The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday set a June execution date for man convicted of killing...
The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday set a June execution date for man convicted of killing two Missouri jailers during a botched attempt to free an inmate
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday set a June execution date for man convicted of killing two Missouri jailers during a botched attempt to free a friend.

Michael Andrew Tisius is scheduled to be executed June 6 at the state prison in Bonne Terre for the shooting deaths of Randolph County jailers Jason Acton and Leon Egley.

In 2000, Tisius and Tracie Bulington entered the lobby of the jail in Huntsville, aiming to break out Bulington’s boyfriend, Roy Vance, prosecutors said. Tisius fired on the two officers, killing them. The plot failed because the intruders couldn’t find the cell keys.

Tisius and Bulington, were arrested on the day of the shootings in Wathena, Kan., about 130 mile (209.21 kilometer) west of Huntsville.

Defense attorneys had argued that Tisius intended only to order the jailers into a holding cell and free Vance and other inmates.

Bulington, and Vance are serving life sentences.

Most Read

A stop at Mr. T’s in Cardwell paid off handsomely for one man.
Trip to Mr. T’s pays off for lucky lottery winner
A 52-year-old woman died Monday afternoon when her car crashed head-on into a semi-truck.
Woman killed in head-on collision
Crash impacted evening commute
Two Jonesboro shootings took place within two hours of each other.
Jonesboro police investigating 2 reported shootings
Crews respond to apartment fire

Latest News

Missouri lawmakers are debating a proposal to ban most LGBTQ education subjects in public...
Missouri debates ban on LGBTQ education for all grades
Patricia “Tricia” Derges was convicted in June 2022 on 22 counts, including wire fraud, illegal...
Former Missouri lawmaker sentenced for fraud schemes
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard...
Lawyer: Missouri executed man with appeal still pending
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard...
Missouri governor denies clemency for man facing execution