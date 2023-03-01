Energy Alert
March 1: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are entering an active end to the work week. Clouds have increased overnight, but we are starting the day off dry. As moisture increases today, showers and thunderstorms will develop. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.

Deeper moisture moves in Thursday increasing the threat for heavier rain. The biggest threat for Region 8 right now is the potential for flooding, but severe weather is possible, especially late Thursday night into Friday morning. The best chance for severe weather is south of us, but we cannot rule out hail, high winds, and even a tornado this evening or tomorrow night.

Behind the storm system, strong winds will move in Friday with winds over 40 MPH again. Wind advisories are expected for Friday, and with the saturated ground, we will have to watch out for falling trees and power outages.

The weekend looks nice and dry with temperatures in the 50s close to 60°. Stay weather aware the next couple of days and have ways to get watches and warnings.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The state legislature now taking action in a crisis Arkansas has been plagued by for years: drug overdoses. A new house bill would require all high schools and state colleges to have an overdose rescue kit on campus if passed.

The Jonesboro Sports Complex steering committee is hoping to be one step closer to getting its highly-anticipated project started.

Lyon College and the Arkansas School for the Deaf are hoping a new licensure program will prepare educators to serve the deaf and hard of hearing.

The Arkansas House Education Committee took up Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ omnibus education reform bill Tuesday. Republicans and the two Democrats in the committee asked many detailed questions over a three-and-a-half-hour span. Many questions involved the funding aspect of Arkansas LEARNS.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

