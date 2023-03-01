Police investigating after student brings gun to school

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Nettleton 7th grader faces expulsion after administrators said he brought a gun to school.

Dr. Karen Curtner, superintendent for Nettleton Public Schools, said the incident happened Wednesday morning on the junior high school campus.

She said, to her knowledge, the student did not threaten students or staff.

School administrators notified Jonesboro police, who removed the student and are now investigating.

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, described the student as a 13-year-old male.

Smith said the case was still under investigation, and a redacted report would not be available until Thursday, March 2.

Curtner told Region 8 News the student, whom she did not identify, is currently suspended, and expulsion will be recommended once the investigation is complete.

