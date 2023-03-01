Severe storms, flooding expected through Friday morning

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Region 8 StormTEAM expects an active end to the work week as the chance for severe weather increases.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said Wednesday morning that instability will climb through the day, with storms expected to begin developing as residents head home from school and work.

“The main threat with [Wednesday’s] storms will be straight-line winds and large hail, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.” (KAIT-TV)

“The main threat with [Wednesday’s] storms will be straight-line winds and large hail, but a tornado cannot be ruled out,” he said. “We will also have to deal with a bit of a flooding threat.”

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan shares Castleberry’s concerns, urging viewers on Wednesday morning to stay “weather aware.”

I'm getting more concerned about the severe weather threat later today. Large hail, high wind, and even tornadoes are possible. We plan to initially have the George Kell Storm Tracker along Highway 14. (Oil Trough, Newport, Harrisburg). Stay weather aware. #arwx — ʀʏᴀɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) March 1, 2023

The storms should move out of Region 8 later in the night.

Castleberry said Thursday will start out a “bit chilly” with a lull on the rain.

However, he expects that to change as scattered showers and steadier rains move into the area Thursday afternoon and evening.

The Region 8 StormTEAM expects an active end to the work week as the chance for severe weather increases. (KAIT-TV)

“We still have a low risk of severe weather for Thursday night and Friday morning,” Castleberry said. “But most of the instability remains south.”

The biggest threat for much of Region 8 will be heavy rain, he said.

“Models are in general agreement with 2-4 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts,” Castleberry said, noting there is a Flood Watch for much of Region 8. (KAIT-TV)

“Models are in general agreement with 2-4 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts,” Castleberry said, noting there is a Flood Watch for much of Region 8.

There is a Flood Watch for much of Region 8. (KAIT-TV)

Once the low moves out on Friday, strong winds move in.

Castleberry said we could see sustained winds of 25-30 miles per hour with gusts over 40 miles per hour.

With the ground being saturated, those strong winds could cause some trees to fall, causing damage and power outages, he said.

Watch the Region 8 StormTEAM on-air and online

Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC.

Newscasts are available over the air, on cable and satellite where available, on kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets.

To install or update the Region 8 News and StormTeam apps, search KAIT in your mobile marketplace or click here.

Then watch Region 8 News from any device with either the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 StormTeam app, plus Region 8 News on its Roku channel, on Amazon Firestick, or on AppleTV installed on connected TVs (CTV).

Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:

FACEBOOK:

TWITTER:

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.