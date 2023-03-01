Energy Alert
Severe storms, flooding expected through Friday morning

Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast (3/1/23)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Region 8 StormTEAM expects an active end to the work week as the chance for severe weather increases.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said Wednesday morning that instability will climb through the day, with storms expected to begin developing as residents head home from school and work.

“The main threat with [Wednesday’s] storms will be straight-line winds and large hail, but a tornado cannot be ruled out,” he said. “We will also have to deal with a bit of a flooding threat.”

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan shares Castleberry’s concerns, urging viewers on Wednesday morning to stay “weather aware.”

The storms should move out of Region 8 later in the night.

Castleberry said Thursday will start out a “bit chilly” with a lull on the rain.

However, he expects that to change as scattered showers and steadier rains move into the area Thursday afternoon and evening.

“We still have a low risk of severe weather for Thursday night and Friday morning,” Castleberry said. “But most of the instability remains south.”

The biggest threat for much of Region 8 will be heavy rain, he said.

“Models are in general agreement with 2-4 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts,” Castleberry said, noting there is a Flood Watch for much of Region 8.

Once the low moves out on Friday, strong winds move in.

Castleberry said we could see sustained winds of 25-30 miles per hour with gusts over 40 miles per hour.

With the ground being saturated, those strong winds could cause some trees to fall, causing damage and power outages, he said.

