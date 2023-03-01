Sheriff’s office ordering additional patrol units

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A sheriff’s office is ordering more patrol units, but they could take some time to get here.

Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell took office in January.

He explained he’s been trying to order new patrol units and was able to place an order last month.

He said the vehicles should be here soon, he hopes.

“They’re saying that we’re going to be getting these units in April. Another one could also be here in May. The supply chain has played a major factor in that. It’s not that we haven’t been able to buy them. They’re just not available.”

He said the new unit would help his team respond to an emergency without hassle.

“Our budget has depleted fast trying to keep these older units up and running. The new units hopefully will do away with that and will also help us respond in a timely manner and not be concerned on whether we’re going to get there or not.”

The sheriff explained that his department have had to switch units to accommodate staff adequately.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.