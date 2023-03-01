Energy Alert
Steering committee sets plan to guide sports complex design process

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the committee discussed major starting points that will help guide the...
By Imani Williams
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Sports Complex steering committee is hoping to be one step closer to getting its highly-anticipated project started.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the committee discussed major starting points that will help guide the rest of the project.

“I would say it is the most important part because we want to get it right and so the time that we are spending now in the preparation and the design of it, will go into future generations,” said chairman Kevin Hodges.

The committee plans to split up into three parts to help tackle each part of the design and development of the complex.

“We see this with an aquatic center, we see a gym area and an open space area for potential indoor soccer, for pickle ball, basketball, for volleyball, that will be a different segment from the aquatics, also we are going to have a large kitchen,” Hodges said.

He said this will help the committee get more hands-on with the project.

“The layout of the groundwork is going to be vital,” he said. “The size of the facility, which way it is going to face, the direction, all really have to come together for this sausage making to happen.”

The committee is preparing to close on buying the land where the complex is planned to be located.

The next step is acquiring a construction company to work with the architects and the committee.

“With the construction management firm working along the architects, if we can get that preliminary done where the building will fit the way we want it to fit. Maybe late summer we can turn some dirt and at least get started in our site work,” Hodges said.

The three sub-sections that are expected to be made within the committee will be looking for community input on designs of those three areas. They hope to reach out to people in the community to get their ideas as well.

