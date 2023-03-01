Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Student arrested for crime involving explosives

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies in Poinsett County are investigating a crime involving suspicious activities with explosives.

According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, a student was arrested at Harrisburg High School on Wednesday, March 1, and was charged with criminal acts involving explosives.

Molder told Region 8 News the student did not have the explosives with them at the school when the arrest was made. A search warrant was executed at the student’s home.

He went on to say that students at the Harrisburg School District were and are not in danger.

The student was taken into custody without incident, according to a news release.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force, FBI, and Harrisburg and Arkansas State Police are involved in the investigation.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A stop at Mr. T’s in Cardwell paid off handsomely for one man.
Trip to Mr. T’s pays off for lucky lottery winner
A 52-year-old woman died Monday afternoon when her car crashed head-on into a semi-truck.
Woman killed in head-on collision
Crash impacted evening commute
Two Jonesboro shootings took place within two hours of each other.
Jonesboro police investigating 2 reported shootings
Crews respond to apartment fire

Latest News

It was one of the first job fairs of the year on Wednesday, March 1 for the university, with...
A-State job fair opens doors for students
Newly-elected Mayor Ethan Barnes explained the city council passed the tax increase due to the...
Hardy votes to increase A&P Commission tax to 3%
Deadly-officer involved shooting at Dalton's Express in Branson, Mo.
Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Branson, Mo.
The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation