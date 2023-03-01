Student arrested for crime involving explosives

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies in Poinsett County are investigating a crime involving suspicious activities with explosives.

According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, a student was arrested at Harrisburg High School on Wednesday, March 1, and was charged with criminal acts involving explosives.

Molder told Region 8 News the student did not have the explosives with them at the school when the arrest was made. A search warrant was executed at the student’s home.

He went on to say that students at the Harrisburg School District were and are not in danger.

The student was taken into custody without incident, according to a news release.

The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force, FBI, and Harrisburg and Arkansas State Police are involved in the investigation.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.

