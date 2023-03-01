Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Training session offers economic development skills

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Economic growth is coming closer to home as a training event made its first-ever stop in Northeast Arkansas.

Elected officials from across the area came to learn from state speakers who were teaching how to grow smaller economies at an event called “ELECTED.”

It’s the first time a conference like this has been held in Northeast Arkansas, as usually, they tend to be in more metro areas.

“We’ve been able to bring all of these state and federal partners together to Northeast Arkansas so a lot of people that would not normally be able to attend from our smaller communities,” Graycen Bigger said.

Bigger, the Executive Director of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority, said she was thrilled to bring the conference here.

“For them to have those one-on-one opportunities with state agencies is incredible for those smaller communities,” Bigger said,

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the police department, the body of a male was found in a pond by residents in the...
Name of man found in pond revealed
An early-morning crash involving a train and vehicle has traffic blocked on a Mississippi...
Vehicle vs train crash shuts down highway
Boiling water.
Boil order issued for Craighead County town
Memphis in May to announce Beale Street Music Festival lineup
2023 Beale Street Music Festival lineup announced
A 74-year-old man died when his Jeep ran off the road and struck a tree.
Man killed in one-vehicle crash

Latest News

Increased online sports betting leads to record-breaking January in Arkansas
The sheriff explained that his department have had to switch units to accommodate staff...
Sheriff’s office ordering additional patrol units
Crews respond to apartment fire
A shelter is now open in the middle school, and the district now has shelters on all its...
Storm shelters look to make schools safer