Training session offers economic development skills

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Economic growth is coming closer to home as a training event made its first-ever stop in Northeast Arkansas.

Elected officials from across the area came to learn from state speakers who were teaching how to grow smaller economies at an event called “ELECTED.”

It’s the first time a conference like this has been held in Northeast Arkansas, as usually, they tend to be in more metro areas.

“We’ve been able to bring all of these state and federal partners together to Northeast Arkansas so a lot of people that would not normally be able to attend from our smaller communities,” Graycen Bigger said.

Bigger, the Executive Director of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority, said she was thrilled to bring the conference here.

“For them to have those one-on-one opportunities with state agencies is incredible for those smaller communities,” Bigger said,

