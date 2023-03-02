2-year-old hit and killed

Energy Alert
A two-year-old child died when police said they walked in front of a pickup truck.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KAIT) - A two-year-old child died when police said they walked in front of a pickup truck.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident happened at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, in a parking lot near Willow Springs in Howell County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the two-year-old boy walked in front of a parked 2016 GMC Sierra.

The truck’s driver, 22-year-old Ean P. Wake of Willow Springs, did not see the child and pulled forward, striking him.

Dr. Daniel Kolm of Ozarks Healthcare pronounced the child dead at the scene at 3:27 p.m.

