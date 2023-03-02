Energy Alert
A-State job fair opens doors for students

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A job fair at Arkansas State University gave students an opportunity to learn their options for the real world.

It was one of the first job fairs of the year on Wednesday, March 1 for the university, with about 400 students making their way to learn about new jobs in their area.

One of the organizers, Dylan Tedder, said when you bring this many organizations out, it’s a win-win for everyone.

“These are really good for our campus and just our community in general because it connects employers to hiring talent and our students to opportunities,” he said.

He went on to say Arkansas State offers a unique experience for their alumni and gives them the chance to come back to participate, no matter when they graduated.

