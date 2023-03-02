Energy Alert
Catalytic converter thief strikes used car lot

A used car lot became a one-stop shop for a catalytic converter thief.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A used car lot became a one-stop shop for a catalytic converter thief.

The owner of Fowler Auto Sales, 401 W. Parker Rd., reported Wednesday morning that someone had stolen three of the pricey parts.

According to the incident report, the crook cut catalytic converters off of a 2014 Ford F-150, a 2011 Jeep Liberty, and a 2000 Ford Ranger.

The owner placed the value of the parts at $900.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

