No one hurt in apartment fire, cause under investigation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews were at the scene of an apartment fire in Jonesboro.

Dispatch said the fire is at the apartment complex on the 300 block of Russell Drive.

Jonesboro fire crews are investigating a fire at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Russell Drive. FD tells me it started in a downstairs apt near a water heater. Apt. was under construction. No one was hurt. Cause under investigation. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/KkV4DiBD3q — Chris Carter (@CCarterNEWS) March 2, 2023

Firefighters said the fire started downstairs near a water heater. The apartment in question was under construction.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

