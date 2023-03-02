Energy Alert
No one hurt in apartment fire, cause under investigation

Dispatch said the fire is at the apartment complex on the 300 block of Russell Drive.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews were at the scene of an apartment fire in Jonesboro.

Dispatch said the fire is at the apartment complex on the 300 block of Russell Drive.

Firefighters said the fire started downstairs near a water heater. The apartment in question was under construction.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will bring you further details.

