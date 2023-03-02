Deputies investigating reports of raw sewage being dumped

HORSESHOE BEND, Ark. (KAIT) – The Izard County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a suspect they said has been dumping raw sewage in the area.

A social media post said on Monday, Feb. 27, deputies responded to Santa Fe Road in Horseshoe Bend over a septic truck that had dumped sewage. The truck had left the scene by the time they arrived.

Deputies responded to the same area on Tuesday, Feb. 28, this time on private property.

Upon their arrival, the deputies observed the septic truck and several areas that appeared to have been dumped on.

The sheriff’s office said it contacted the Arkansas Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Quality for help with the investigation.

If you know anything about this case, you are urged to call 870-368-4203.

