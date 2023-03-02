Jonesboro alum, Memphis freshman Destiny Thomas wins American Freshman of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - Following their seventh consecutive win and locking in the 2-seed for the American Athletic Conference Championship, the Memphis Tiger women’s basketball team has two faces in the final weekly awards list as Destiny Thomas claimed Freshman of the Week while Jamirah Shutes was named to the Honor Roll.

Destiny Thomas scored 6 points, going 3-3 from the field, adding 8 rebounds, a block and a steal in @MemphisWBB win over Tulane to secure the No. 2 seed in The American Championship

#AmericanHoops pic.twitter.com/cRUJjVNK7N — American Women's Basketball (@American_WBB) March 2, 2023

Thomas, a 6-4 center out of Jonesboro, Ark., gave the Tigers a big presence in the paint last night as she went a perfect 3-3 from the field for six points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds while also picking up a block and a steal.

This is the first AAC Weekly Award for Thomas for her career.

