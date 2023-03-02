Energy Alert
Jonesboro alum, Memphis freshman Destiny Thomas wins American Freshman of the Week

By Memphis Athletics
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - Following their seventh consecutive win and locking in the 2-seed for the American Athletic Conference Championship, the Memphis Tiger women’s basketball team has two faces in the final weekly awards list as Destiny Thomas claimed Freshman of the Week while Jamirah Shutes was named to the Honor Roll.

Thomas, a 6-4 center out of Jonesboro, Ark., gave the Tigers a big presence in the paint last night as she went a perfect 3-3 from the field for six points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds while also picking up a block and a steal.

This is the first AAC Weekly Award for Thomas for her career.

