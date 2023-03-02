Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Justice Department: Trump can be sued by police, lawmakers over Jan. 6 riot

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the area in the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Thursday that former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The department’s position that Trump is not immune from suit was laid out in a filing before a federal appeals court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greene County Prosecutor issued an arrest warrant for Jace Simpson on felony negligent...
Charges filed in deadly crash killing Paragould realtor
According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, a student was arrested at the Harrisburg High School on...
Student arrested for crime involving explosives
Dispatch said the fire is at the apartment complex on the 300 block of Russell Drive.
No one hurt in apartment fire, cause under investigation
A Nettleton 7th grader faces expulsion after administrators said they brought a gun to school.
Police investigating after student brings gun to school
“Models are in general agreement with 2-4 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts,”...
Severe storms, flooding expected through Friday morning

Latest News

Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Juror removed in Murdaugh trial; defense gives closing arguments
A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says
FILE - Otero County, New Mexico Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at...
Cowboys for Trump cofounder found not guilty of campaign finance charge
A Nettleton 7th grader faces expulsion after administrators said they brought a gun to school.
Police investigating after student brings gun to school