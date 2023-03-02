March 2: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up mostly dry this morning with temperatures not too bad. Most of the day will stay mostly dry with scattered showers here and there at best.

We are watching tonight as a low moves into Region 8. That low pressure system will enhance our chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be severe. We do have a LOW risk for severe weather for most of Region 8 tonight into Friday morning. We also have to worry about heavy rain later tonight. There is a FLOOD WATCH in effect for all of Region 8.

As the low moves away Friday, strong wind will be possible with wind gust exceeding 40 MPH. That could cause some trees to fall and power outages due to the rain we are expected to get later tonight. The weekend looks nice with temperatures in the upper-50s to near 60° Saturday and in the mid-60s Sunday.

News Headlines

Due to large amounts of rain coming in over the next couple of days, residents of Northeast Arkansas need to prepare for the worst case scenario. Maddie Sexton has more on what you can anticipate.

When it comes to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ LEARNS plan for the future of Arkansas education, the proposed changes to school choice have some worried it would take away funding from the state’s more rural schools.

The Rural Caucus of Arkansas hosted a town hall to discuss the LEARNS Act. The panelists included a public school teacher, an assistant professor of history at Arkansas State University, a district ESOL coordinator, and a licensed social worker.

Some insulin patients will soon see a drop in prices. Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced Wednesday it would reduce prices of its most commonly prescribed insulins and put a $35 cap on out-of-pocket costs for patients.

