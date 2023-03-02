Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Murder suspect’s bond revoked after leaving state

A man accused of first-degree murder is back behind bars after prosecutors said he flew to...
A man accused of first-degree murder is back behind bars after prosecutors said he flew to Texas while on house arrest.(Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of first-degree murder is back behind bars after prosecutors said he flew to Texas while on house arrest.

Malik Dority, 26, of Sherwood is charged with the Jan. 17 murder of Dandre Whitfield at a home in Blytheville.

Following his arrest, a judge ordered he be held in lieu of a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

After he bonded out, Dority was placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

“The defendant began violating the terms and conditions of his bond on Jan. 30, 2023, shortly after he posted bond,” the prosecution’s motion to revoke bond stated.

In addition to “tampering” with his ankle monitor, prosecutors claimed Dority traveled from his designated residence “multiple times” to Maumelle, Hazen, Osceola, and Blytheville.

On Feb. 18, the prosecution claimed Dority flew from Little Rock National Airport to Texas International Airport, where he traveled to various locations within Texas before flying back to Memphis.

“Since that time, the defendant has traveled throughout Northeast Arkansas and is now located in Osceola,” the revocation request stated.

On Wednesday, March 1, a judge issued a warrant for Dority’s arrest. He is currently being held in the Mississippi County Detention Center awaiting trial.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Greene County Prosecutor issued an arrest warrant for Jace Simpson on felony negligent...
Charges filed in deadly crash killing Paragould realtor
According to Sheriff Kevin Molder, a student was arrested at the Harrisburg High School on...
Student arrested for crime involving explosives
Dispatch said the fire is at the apartment complex on the 300 block of Russell Drive.
No one hurt in apartment fire, cause under investigation
A Nettleton 7th grader faces expulsion after administrators said they brought a gun to school.
Police investigating after student brings gun to school
“Models are in general agreement with 2-4 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts,”...
Severe storms, flooding expected through Friday morning

Latest News

A used car lot became a one-stop shop for a catalytic converter thief.
Catalytic converter thief strikes used car lot
A Nettleton 7th grader faces expulsion after administrators said they brought a gun to school.
Police investigating after student brings gun to school
“Models are in general agreement with 2-4 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts,”...
Severe storms, flooding expected through Friday morning
Previous flooded neighborhood in Jonesboro from Feb. 8, 2023.
NEA street crews prepare for potential flooding