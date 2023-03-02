Murder suspect’s bond revoked after leaving state

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of first-degree murder is back behind bars after prosecutors said he flew to Texas while on house arrest.

Malik Dority, 26, of Sherwood is charged with the Jan. 17 murder of Dandre Whitfield at a home in Blytheville.

Following his arrest, a judge ordered he be held in lieu of a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

After he bonded out, Dority was placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

“The defendant began violating the terms and conditions of his bond on Jan. 30, 2023, shortly after he posted bond,” the prosecution’s motion to revoke bond stated.

In addition to “tampering” with his ankle monitor, prosecutors claimed Dority traveled from his designated residence “multiple times” to Maumelle, Hazen, Osceola, and Blytheville.

On Feb. 18, the prosecution claimed Dority flew from Little Rock National Airport to Texas International Airport, where he traveled to various locations within Texas before flying back to Memphis.

“Since that time, the defendant has traveled throughout Northeast Arkansas and is now located in Osceola,” the revocation request stated.

On Wednesday, March 1, a judge issued a warrant for Dority’s arrest. He is currently being held in the Mississippi County Detention Center awaiting trial.

