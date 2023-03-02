Energy Alert
NEA street crews prepare for potential flooding

By Maddie Sexton
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With severe weather expected to roll in with heavy rains, two Northeast Arkansas cities prepared Wednesday and Thursday for potential flooding.

In the Region 8 area, drainage ditches and street gutters get backed up from trash and leaves, which leads to flooded roads.

Jonesboro and Paragould each have a history of flooding. But their street departments said there are ways residents can reduce flooding their area.

“When they’re doing their yard work, instead of raking stuff off in our drainage, if they would pick it up and haul it off or put it to the curbside where it can be picked up because everything that is in your yard floats into our drains,” said Jonesboro Street Director Steve Tippitt.

Paragould Public Works Director Adam Followell echoed Tippitt’s recommendation.

The Greene County town recently received new, heavy-duty equipment to make preparations easier, as well as clean up.

“Currently, we have street crews out,” Followell said. “They’re cleaning out all the catch basins throughout town.”

In the event of flooding, both cities’ street departments will be on call 24 hours a day.

