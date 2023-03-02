Energy Alert
STUDY: Car thefts increase in Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new study is showing more thieves are looking to steal a ride in Arkansas, rather than go on one.

QuoteWizard looked at data across the United States to see which states have seen an increase in car thefts.

Of them all, Arkansas was said to have the 16th biggest increase. The report said 262 cars were stolen in 2020 per 100,000 people.

QuoteWizard said the vehicle that was stolen the most in Arkansas was a Chevrolet pickup truck.

You can read more about the report by clicking here.

