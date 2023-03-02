Volunteer fire department facing response issues

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Finding people to work on the front lines is harder than ever, and in some places, it can be hard for the people they do have to find time to get to calls.

Chief John White of the Bono Volunteer Fire Department said their station responded to almost 500 calls in 2022, and with some of those calls, you do not know who might show up.

“We don’t have a list, we don’t do a role call every morning, nobody says, ‘Hey. I am going to be in town today’,” he explained. “Some people do, but most times, I just never really know who I have coming until the alarm goes off.”

White said there are times when they cannot get anyone to respond to a call, and he thought it was going to happen at a house fire on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

“It does happen from time to time yesterday it looked like that was the case for the longest time,” he said.

Eventually, two members did arrive at the scene when the fire was almost cleared.

White said, unfortunately, there really is not a solution for this type of problem.

“To do that would cost conservatively a million dollars to staff what needs to be staffed, and it’s just not feasible,” he said.

White explained his department has 22 volunteers and has thought about a system where you can see how many calls each person responds to, but he emphasized at the end of the day, that would turn people away.

“It just is what is it hard to do that if we did, I don’t think we would have anybody,” he said.

