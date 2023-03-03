Cave City revitalizing downtown area

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Cave City is hoping to bring more people by revitalizing its downtown area.

Mayor Jonas Anderson explained he purchased three buildings on Main Street to house different departments.

“We’re going to convert those into our new city hall offices, we’re going to have one be the police department headquarters, and then we also have one that’s going to be a new pocket park,” he said. “Just kind of a public space for residents where they can have lunch, or have events, or just relax downtown.”

Mayor Anderson said the current city hall has serious issues, causing the need to move.

The former Citizens Bank location on Main Street will soon be the location for the new city hall. The already existing drive-thru stalls will allow citizens to pay their water bills easily.

Anderson explained the city could have built a new city hall, but it wasn’t feasible with rising costs.

“We’re really excited about this new direction though because we’re going to come right here to the center of our community, make a huge investment in our own downtown, then we’re going to start growing and basically transforming the town from the inside out, so we’re really excited about that,” he said.

Renovations are expected to be finished by the end of the summer.

