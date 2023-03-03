Citizens outraged at company for dumping raw sewage

HORSESHOE BEND, Ark. (KAIT) - Citizens in Izard County are outraged after a local company was found to have been dumping sewage on city property.

On Wednesday, March 1, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the dumping of raw sewage on Sante Fe Road in Horseshoe Bend.

(KAIT/Hayden Savage)

The company was later identified as Dawson’s Septic Pumping.

When citizens heard that raw sewage was being dumped, they couldn’t believe it.

“If I was to walk up to something like that, if it was my property, I wouldn’t be very happy,” said resident Brian Thomas. “I probably would’ve called the authorities too to make sure that never happens again.”

The Arkansas Department of Health has addressed the location where the sewage was dumped.

Mayor Duane DeLair told Region 8 News this is a situation that his office is looking into.

“When we looked it up, the sewage company did not have an active license in the city to be picking up sewage, let alone dumping it in the back streets of the city,” he said. “Thank God, it was caught by a wonderful citizen of ours. Izard County sheriffs responded immediately to it. Our city attorney has taken steps to charge everyone involved that is found guilty.”

Resident Michelle Graetz explained had the sewage made it to a stream or lake, it could have caused trouble for the entire community.

“One of the main things that concern me about this sewage dumping is the fact that Crown Lake is the biggest, most profitable lake in our community,” she said. “I am afraid of any monetary impact that this activity can cause to our community.”

Owner of Dawson’s Septic Pumping, Kenneth Welch, told Region 8 News the employee who dumped the waste was immediately fired.

In his seven years in business, Welch said this is the first time this has ever happened.

“The health department was notified immediately. I took proper precautions because of what my driver did,” he said.

Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton said his office was working with the Arkansas Department of Health to ensure all of those involved are charged correctly.

