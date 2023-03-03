It’s all about state quarterfinals on Fast Break Friday Night. We’ll have highlights from 5A, 4A, 3A, and 2A.

Logan will be in Rector for the 2A round of 8. It includes an all local boys tilt: Earle faces Cedar Ridge in the nightcap. Bay boys, EPC boys, and Riverside girls will also look for spots in the state semis.

Watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. You can see more high school basketball updates by following Chris or Logan on twitter. You can also like the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

STATE TOURNAMENT CENTRAL

Fast Break Friday Night (3/3/23) - The Rundown

5A Boys Quarterfinal: Nettleton vs. Pine Bluff

5A Boys Quarterfinal: Greene County Tech 66, Maumelle 59

5A Boys Quarterfinal: Marion vs. Lake Hamilton

5A Girls Quarterfinal: West Memphis vs. Sheridan

5A Girls Quarterfinal: Marion vs. Sylvan Hills

4A Boys Quarterfinal: Brookland vs. Dardanelle

4A Girls Quarterfinal: Brookland vs. Gentry

3A Boys Quarterfinal: Manila vs. Charleston

3A Boys Quarterfinal: Rivercrest vs. Lakeside

3A Girls Quarterfinal: Salem vs. Fouke

2A Boys Quarterfinal: Earle vs. Cedar Ridge

2A Boys Quarterfinal: Bay vs. Bigelow

2A Boys Quarterfinal: East Poinsett County vs. Marshall

2A Girls Quarterfinal: Riverside vs. Mt. Vernon-Enola

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.