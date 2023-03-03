Energy Alert
Foundation of Arts hosts banquet to thank supporters

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a celebration of growth for one organization looking to attract new investors from around the area.

The Jonesboro Foundation of Arts hosted a banquet on Thursday, March 3, with the goal of building a creative community.

The organization has been stable in Northeast Arkansas for 35 years, and the banquet looked to get more people involved.

“The FOA has grown just tremendously over the past several years and we just wanted to share it with some people that have partnered with us and want to partner with us and make sure we continue to grow and give back to this community,” said executive director Michael Wewers.

Wewers said he hopes to continue hosting events like these to appeal to the community.

