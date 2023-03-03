Energy Alert
Fugitive in rape case found in Illinois

A Baxter County man wanted on multiple counts of rape is now behind bars in Illinois.(Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man wanted on multiple counts of rape is now behind bars in Illinois.

On Feb. 27, a Baxter County circuit judge issued an arrest warrant for 41-year-old David E. White, Jr. on three counts of rape.

Sheriff John Montgomery said agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force tracked White to a home in Oregon, Illinois, where they arrested him Thursday with the help of local police.

White is currently being held in an Illinois jail, awaiting extradition to Arkansas.

As to the rape charges, Montgomery said the judge ordered the affidavit and information to be sealed.

“Thus, no details about the alleged offenses can be disclosed,” Montgomery said.

