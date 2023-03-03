Hardy citizens awoken by first responders urging evacuation

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been a busy 24 hours for first responders in Sharp County.

Those who live on Valley Drive along the Spring River in Hardy awoke around 3 Friday morning to first responders urging them to leave their homes due to rising water.

“My officers and fire department, we went along the river houses and notified everybody and recommended evacuation,” said Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose.

Charles Wilson said the flood waters are something he has to live with to enjoy residing on the river. Although he admits when the rain starts to fall, it makes him a little nervous.

“Anytime it rains as hard as it did last night, it always brings back fears of having to face something like we did in 1984,” he said.

In his experience, it doesn’t take much for local creeks and streams to cause trouble.

“It’s especially difficult for people that live south of River Road and some of them that live in Woodland Hills. There’s two or three creeks,” he said. “You’ve heard that old saying, ‘I’ll be there if the creek don’t rise?’ Well, they’ve all risen, and a lot of people are staying home because of that.”

A handful of rivers and streams will be out of their banks by Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Chief Rose is asking drivers to be cautious while out and about.

“Turn around, and please don’t drive through it. You don’t know what’s underneath that water,” Rose said. “Throughout the years, through these floods, we’ve had several roads that have washed completely out, so you just don’t know what’s down there.”

