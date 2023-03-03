Energy Alert
Evacuations recommended for people living along Spring River in Hardy

Flooding closes 40 Harrison County roads; more rain expected
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Evacuations are being recommended after heavy rain causes flooding concerns.

Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose said the Spring River in Hardy has risen swiftly due to an excessive amount of rain.

It is expected to rise above 12.5 feet by early morning and crest at approximately 14.5 feet.

Evacuation is recommended for those in the areas along the river.

The National Weather Service in Little rock is reporting numerous roads in Sharp County are underwater.

We talked to the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office. The low water bridge in Cherokee Village, and Big Creek bridge are underwater.

We will have a live report from Hardy coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

