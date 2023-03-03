Energy Alert
‘He’s a hero’: Wynne boy honored by fire department

A 10-year-old boy was honored by the Wynne Fire Department after his actions saved his family during a fire.
A 10-year-old boy was honored by the Wynne Fire Department after his actions saved his family during a fire.(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 10-year-old boy was honored by the Wynne Fire Department after his actions saved his family during a fire.

The fire started sometime after 4 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27.

Marshall Noble’s bedroom was right next to the carport, where the fire started.

He woke up to use the bathroom but found out something was wrong fast.

“When I smelled the burning in the house, I turned the corner, and the wall was on fire so my first reaction was to run to get my momma,” Noble said.

After waking his mother up, Noble went to wake the rest of his family.

“I ran to my sister and tapped her and tapped her and yelled the house was on fire,” he said.

The fire spread so fast around the house that the family could not use the doors to escape.

Wynne Fire Captain Gerald Britton said he had to think fast.

“They broke a window out and on the northeast corner of the building and got out,” he said.

The family was out of the house by the time firefighters got there.

For what he did, Noble was honored at the fire station in front of his friends, family, and his teacher.

Britton said Noble knew what to do because of the training he got from the firefighters themselves. The fire department goes around schools and teaches young children about fire safety.

“We teach them about 911, we teach them about knowing their address, we teach them how exit the structure through doors, how to crawl under the smoke,” he said.

Noble also said the training was what helped him on Monday.

“The ways to like, escape and what to do. The escape part is the main part that helped us,” he said.

Despite the fire station being less than five minutes from the house, the situation could have turned more tragic, had it not been for Noble.

“If he had not woken up and gone to use the bathroom, they probably would have all died,” Britton said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

