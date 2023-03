Lawsuit filed against Summit Utilities over price gouging

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A class-action lawsuit filed in the Pulaski County Circuit Court is hoping to tackle an electric company over price gouging.

According to content partner KARK, the case was brought against Summit Utilities Inc. and Summit Utilities Arkansas, Inc. on Thursday, March 2.

The suit claims Summit failed to provide gas service and price-gouged customers with “substantial over-billing”.

It comes after Summit announced their prices would increase in Nov. 2022, but the issue has brought issues with many customers.

