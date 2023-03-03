Energy Alert
Marion neighborhood flooded after overnight storms

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Heavy rain Thursday night and Friday morning brought severe flooding to some neighborhoods.

In Marion, Arkansas, on Colonial at LH Polk Drive, many homes were submerged in water.

A street over on Springdale, residents also experienced flooding, leaving many unable to get in or out of their neighborhood.

Marion Police officers blocked off both Colonial and Springdale to traffic.

One Marion police officer said when cars drive through, it pushes water into the homes and driveways.

A Springdale resident said this isn’t the first time they’ve experienced flooding.

“This is my second time when it rains overnight that our neighborhood has been like this,” Keisha Brown said. “Yes, within a couple of months ago. I hope the water is gone and the rain is gone because I have to get my baby off the school bus.”

