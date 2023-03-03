Energy Alert
Paragould doctor appointed new county health officer

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A new face will oversee the health of Greene County.

County Judge Rusty McMillon announced this week that Dr. Vincent Lee, M.D., has replaced Dr. Tasha Starks as Greene County Health Officer (CHO), effective Feb. 27.

Starks voluntarily vacated the position after moving out of the county for professional reasons.

The Arkansas Board of Health confirmed Lee’s appointment during a meeting on Jan. 26. Dr. Lee will serve as CHO through Dec. 31, 2026.

“I’m proud to accept this opportunity to work with many talented and dedicated individuals who want to improve our community,” said Lee.

“We are pleased that Dr. Lee has agreed to serve in this role,” McMillon said. “We look forward to working with him to present a balanced approach to the health and well-being of our community.”

Dr. Lee, a native of Forrest City, earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology and Psychology from Hendrix College in 2006 and his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in 2010. He began his medical residency at UAMS Family Medical Center in Jonesboro.

From 2013 through 2016, Dr. Lee worked as a physician at Paragould Doctors’ Clinic and St. Bernards Wound Healing Center through 2017. He was employed at Paragould Family Care until he opened Carriage Hill Family Care in Paragould in February of 2022.

“Dr. Lee and I have sat down and discussed many topics, but mainly the pandemic and emerging public health threats,” said Erik Wright, director of the Green County Office of Emergency Management. “Dr. Lee has a great mind and will be an excellent partner to work with as we continue to navigate these issues in the future.”

“As a physician in training, Dr. Lee was very thorough, methodical, and precise. He had a great relationship with his patients and provided them with competent and compassionate care,” said Dr. Shane Speights, CHO for Craighead County and Dean of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University. “Greene County should be proud to have him as their new County Health Officer. I look forward to working with him at the state and local level.”

