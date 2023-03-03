WATCH: Interview with local ‘American Idol!’ contestant

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 native will be a contestant on “American Idol!” this season.

We sat down for an interview with Marybeth Byrd -- who you may remember from her time on “The Voice” -- to talk about the new, exciting opportunity. You can watch “American Idol!” on Sundays at 7 p.m. on ABC. Byrd will make her debut on March 5.

