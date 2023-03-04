Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

3 children killed, 2 wounded inside Texas home

Police are seen responding after three children were killed and two others were wounded at a...
Police are seen responding after three children were killed and two others were wounded at a home in Italy, Texas.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITALY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Three children are dead and two are injured after a stabbing in their home in Italy, Texas, about 43 miles south of Dallas.

Deputies with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office were called at about 4 p.m. Friday to a home in the 300 block of Harris Street, according to Ellis County Sheriff’s Officer Deputy Jerry Cozby during a press conference. Texas Child Protective Services made the call to 911 after they went to the home to check on the children.

When law enforcement arrived, they found multiple victims inside the home, and all were children. Three children had been killed. Two other children were seriously injured, police said. They were flown to hospitals to receive care.

The sheriff’s office reported a suspect has been arrested. Dallas station WFAA-TV reported a woman was taken into custody, believed to be the mother of the children. No confirmation from law enforcement has been given at this time as to the person’s identity.

WFAA-TV also reported CPS confirmed the children are siblings and had been previously placed in the care of another relative.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced on Thursday, March 2 that an over 10,000...
New strip mall coming to Jonesboro
A Baxter County man wanted on multiple counts of rape is now behind bars in Illinois.
Fugitive in rape case found in Illinois
This is Highway 342/River Road near Hardy Beach.
Roads underwater following heavy rains
According to content partner KARK, the case was brought against Summit Utilities Inc. and...
Lawsuit filed against Summit Utilities over price gouging
The agency confirmed an EF-2 tornado hit Pike County on the evening of Thursday, March 2.
NWS: EF-2 tornado confirmed in Arkansas storms

Latest News

Bobcats win
2023 2A State Basketball Tournament: EPC boys fall to Marshall in Quarterfinals
Panthers win
2023 2A State Basketball Tournament: Bay boys fall to Bigelow in Quarterfinals
Red Wolves fall in SBC Quarterfinals
Arkansas State women’s basketball falls to Southern Miss in SBC Quarterfinals
Razorbacks fall to #1 South Carolina in SEC Tournament
Arkansas women's basketball falls to #1 South Carolina in SEC Tournament