A-State to hold Evolve Fashion show

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State University continues its celebration of Black History Month with an appreciation of fashion in black communities.

The Evolve Fashion show will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 in the Reng Student Union at Centennial Hall.

The event’s description says it will “showcase the fashion throughout the years from the beginning”.

The event is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend.

