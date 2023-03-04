Energy Alert
Arkansas State women’s basketball falls to Southern Miss in SBC Quarterfinals

Anna Griffin had 17 points Friday night but Arkansas State fell to Southern Miss 79-72 in the Sun Belt Quarterfinals(Morgan Givens | Source: Sun Belt Conference)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (KAIT) - A stellar late-season run for Red Wolves women’s basketball ends in the Sun Belt Quarterfinals.

Anna Griffin led the way with 17 points Friday night, but Arkansas State fell to Southern Miss 79-72. A-State trailed by 2 at the half, a 13-0 Lady Eagle run proved to be the difference. Izzy Higginbottom (14 pts), Mailyn Wilkerson (13 pts), Lauryn Pendleton (12 pts), and Leilani Augmon (10 pts) also scored in double figures for the Red Wolves.

A-State finishes 13-19 in their first full season under Destinee Rogers. But there’s plenty of positives with the pack moving forward. The Red Wolves return 9 players that played considerable minutes in the 2022-2023 season. A-State won 2 conference tournament games for the first time since 2015, they reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017.

