Bill focused on adult-oriented performances in Arkansas signed into law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a measure into law that would add more restrictions for adult-oriented performances.

On Monday, Feb. 27, Act 131, originally introduced as Senate Bill 43, was signed into law.

The measure states that adult-oriented performances cannot take place on public property, admit minors, or be funded with public funds.

The original intent of the bill was to classify drag performances in the state as adult-oriented performances, but on Monday, Jan. 30, lawmakers rewrote the bill to omit mentioned of “drag” or “assigned to gender at birth”.

