Flooding causes issues throughout Ravenden

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Many people are dealing with the flooding fallout in Ravenden after the Spring River trapped cars and made roads impassable.

In the Rone Valley RV park, people worked for hours trying to pull out cars and RVs, as most residents who live there know what to expect, but others were caught off guard.

“I don’t know what they were doing that car and RV are completely gone,” Dean Sharp said. “I know most people took their stuff out though.”

For those that didn’t move their things, there were good samaritans out.

One man said they were just doing their best to help people out.

“We have just been going up and down trying to get some of these cars out or else they are just going to be a total loss,” he said.

Travel became an issue when police were forced to close First Street after water flooded Kevin Morris’ farm, which he said creates a lot of issues.

“The debris leaves a lot of cleanups, of course. The fence repairs are definitely a challenge with fences in these conditions,” Morris said.

Morris said he thought the forecast looked bad already, and then he realized there may have even been a bit of foreshadowing to the flood.

“There was some debris in the field that we were talking about, and the old timers said if we left it, the river would come back for it, and I guess it did,” he said.

