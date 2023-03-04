Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Flooding causes issues throughout Ravenden

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Many people are dealing with the flooding fallout in Ravenden after the Spring River trapped cars and made roads impassable.

In the Rone Valley RV park, people worked for hours trying to pull out cars and RVs, as most residents who live there know what to expect, but others were caught off guard.

“I don’t know what they were doing that car and RV are completely gone,” Dean Sharp said. “I know most people took their stuff out though.”

For those that didn’t move their things, there were good samaritans out.

One man said they were just doing their best to help people out.

“We have just been going up and down trying to get some of these cars out or else they are just going to be a total loss,” he said.

Travel became an issue when police were forced to close First Street after water flooded Kevin Morris’ farm, which he said creates a lot of issues.

“The debris leaves a lot of cleanups, of course. The fence repairs are definitely a challenge with fences in these conditions,” Morris said.

Morris said he thought the forecast looked bad already, and then he realized there may have even been a bit of foreshadowing to the flood.

“There was some debris in the field that we were talking about, and the old timers said if we left it, the river would come back for it, and I guess it did,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced on Thursday, March 2 that an over 10,000...
New strip mall coming to Jonesboro
A two-year-old child died when police said they walked in front of a pickup truck.
2-year-old hit and killed
56-year-old Albert Tatyrek, of Harrisburg
Two more arrested in Harrisburg explosives investigation
A man accused of first-degree murder is back behind bars after prosecutors said he flew to...
Murder suspect’s bond revoked after leaving state
This is Highway 342/River Road near Hardy Beach.
Roads underwater following heavy rains

Latest News

A barrage of severe storms in the Natural State is forcing state leaders to take action.
Gov. Sanders declares state of emergency amid severe weather
The agency confirmed an EF-2 tornado hit Pike County on the evening of Thursday, March 2.
NWS: EF-2 tornado confirmed in Arkansas storms
Those in Hardy along the Spring River on Valley Drive were awoken around 3 Friday morning by...
Hardy citizens awoken by first responders urging evacuation
This is Highway 342/River Road near Hardy Beach.
Roads underwater following heavy rains