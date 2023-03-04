Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Motion filed to avoid appeal dismissal in West Memphis 3 evidence case

The motion filed on Wednesday, March 1 asks the Arkansas Supreme Court to not dismiss an appeal...
The motion filed on Wednesday, March 1 asks the Arkansas Supreme Court to not dismiss an appeal to retest DNA in the case.(Action News 5)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) – Damien Echols, one of the three men convicted in the West Memphis Three case, has filed a motion in an ongoing debate over DNA evidence.

The motion filed on Wednesday, March 1 asks the Arkansas Supreme Court to not dismiss an appeal to retest DNA in the case.

A petition to have recently discovered DNA from the crime scene retested using a wet vacuum method known as M-Vac. was filed in Jan. 2022.

A Crittenden County judge later denied Echols’ argument in June 2022. Echols’ attorneys said at the time they had planned to appeal the decision.

Echols, along with Jason Baldwin and Jessie Misskelley, were convicted in the killings of three eight-year-old boys in 1993.

The trio later accepted an Alford Plea in 2011, which allowed them to plead guilty but maintain their innocence in the case.

You can read the entire motion by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced on Thursday, March 2 that an over 10,000...
New strip mall coming to Jonesboro
A two-year-old child died when police said they walked in front of a pickup truck.
2-year-old hit and killed
56-year-old Albert Tatyrek, of Harrisburg
Two more arrested in Harrisburg explosives investigation
A man accused of first-degree murder is back behind bars after prosecutors said he flew to...
Murder suspect’s bond revoked after leaving state
This is Highway 342/River Road near Hardy Beach.
Roads underwater following heavy rains

Latest News

On Monday, Feb. 27, Act 131, originally introduced as Senate Bill 43, was signed into law.
Bill focused on adult-oriented performances in Arkansas signed into law
Arkansas State women's basketball reacts after falling SBC Quarterfinals
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers, Izzy Higginbottom, Anna Griffin after 3/3 loss in SBC Tournament
The Evolve Fashion show will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 in the Reng Student...
A-State to hold Evolve Fashion show
The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation