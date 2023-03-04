Energy Alert
NWS: EF-2 tornado confirmed in Arkansas storms

The agency confirmed an EF-2 tornado hit Pike County on the evening of Thursday, March 2.(Gray Media)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - As many are recovering from a barrage of strong storms in Arkansas, the National Weather Service is revealing new details.

The agency confirmed an EF-2 tornado hit Pike County on the evening of Thursday, March 2.

Officials said the storms had an estimated peak wind of 135 mph and the path length was 1.8 miles, starting near Daisy and ending near Glenwood.

You can read more details about the report on content partner KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

