New exhibit teaches Jackson County history

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - “Personalities of the Past” is a new exhibit at Jacksonport State Park is teaching residents about the history of Jackson County.

Saturday guest speakers from the Arkansas State Archives spoke about the history from the county’s own records.

They also taught visitors how to research and record their own genealogy.

The exhibit features biographies from people who lived there over 150 years ago.

The exhibit will be on display until next year.

