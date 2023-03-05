Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New exhibit teaches Jackson County history

Personalities of the Past is a new exhibit at Jacksonport State Park is teaching residents...
Personalities of the Past is a new exhibit at Jacksonport State Park is teaching residents about the history of Jackson County.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - “Personalities of the Past” is a new exhibit at Jacksonport State Park is teaching residents about the history of Jackson County.

Saturday guest speakers from the Arkansas State Archives spoke about the history from the county’s own records.

They also taught visitors how to research and record their own genealogy.

The exhibit features biographies from people who lived there over 150 years ago.

The exhibit will be on display until next year.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced on Thursday, March 2 that an over 10,000...
New strip mall coming to Jonesboro
A Baxter County man wanted on multiple counts of rape is now behind bars in Illinois.
Fugitive in rape case found in Illinois
This is Highway 342/River Road near Hardy Beach.
Roads underwater following heavy rains
According to content partner KARK, the case was brought against Summit Utilities Inc. and...
Lawsuit filed against Summit Utilities over price gouging
The agency confirmed an EF-2 tornado hit Pike County on the evening of Thursday, March 2.
NWS: EF-2 tornado confirmed in Arkansas storms

Latest News

Chickasaws advance to 4A state title game
2023 4A State Tournament: Blytheville boys beat Farmington, advance to state title game
Razorback signee leads Farmington to 4A state title game
Razorback signee Jenna Lawrence leads Farmington girls to 4A state title game
Lions advance to 3A state title game
2023 3A State Tournament: Manila boys beat Dumas, advance to state title game
Golden Hurricane advance to state title game
2023 6A State Tournament: Jonesboro boys beat Cabot, advance to state title game
A student in Wynne wants to be an example for her community on and off the stage. Taylor...
Highschool student inspired to shine her light for others