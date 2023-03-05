Energy Alert
Newport hosts first Cleanup Day since pandemic

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Newport held a city cleanup day on Saturday at Lockwood Park.

Newport Mayor Derrick Ratliffe and Cherry Johnson, head of the Newport City Beautiful Commission, said the city only gave a three days’ notice, but thanks to social media, the community came in out in droves.

“I personally am stunned. I have a picture of the parking lot this morning before we all dispersed, and I just can’t believe the young people that got out,” Johnson said.

Johnson said it was the city did cleanups regularly, but the pandemic put a halt to that.

She said the city was growing, and they needed to make sure the city was staying clean.

“We need to clean up this area, especially because Highway 367 runs right through the heart of Newport and we need to make our community more presentable to those that travel through,” she said.

The city was happy with the response from the community, despite only giving a short notice. Both leaders said they plan on having another cleanup day later this month.

