Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree

A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERLANGER, Ky. (CNN) – A FedEx driver narrowly escaped serious injury as he dropped off a package in Kentucky.

Severe weather moved through the city of Erlanger in the northern part of the state Friday.

A doorbell camera captured the moment when powerful winds toppled a large tree onto the porch where the driver, Tony Antal, had just stood seconds earlier.

On Saturday, Antal told CNN it was unsettling to see how close he came to dying or getting seriously injured.

At least five deaths are blamed on the strong storms that swept through Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The agency confirmed an EF-2 tornado hit Pike County on the evening of Thursday, March 2.
NWS: EF-2 tornado confirmed in Arkansas storms
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The motion filed on Wednesday, March 1 asks the Arkansas Supreme Court to not dismiss an appeal...
Motion filed to avoid appeal dismissal in West Memphis 3 evidence case
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
Police are seen responding after three children were killed and two others were wounded at a...
3 children killed, 2 wounded inside Texas home

Latest News

A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with...
No risk to public seen after Ohio derailment, officials say
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish...
Ex-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan won’t challenge Trump in 2024
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden’s Selma visit puts spotlight back on voting rights