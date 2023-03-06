Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Analyst: $4 gasoline possible by Memorial Day

“By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of...
“By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then.”(WAFB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gas prices were relatively unchanged last week, but the national average shot up more than 3 cents.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas fell 0.7 cents a gallon to $2.97.

The national average, however, rose 3.5 cents a gallon to $3.36.

“The national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline has now started across the entire country,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The higher cost of these various blends is being passed along to motorists, as we see every year ahead of the summer driving season.”

He cautioned that “logistical challenges” in the transition could create hot spots and cause “noticeable jumps in prices” in the coming weeks.

“While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring,” he said. “By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then.”

To find the cheapest gas prices in your area, visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
State basketball tournaments tip off Tuesday all over Arkansas.
Championship games set in 2023 State Basketball Tournament
The motion filed on Wednesday, March 1 asks the Arkansas Supreme Court to not dismiss an appeal...
Motion filed to avoid appeal dismissal in West Memphis 3 evidence case

Latest News

A 27-year-old man is in custody after sheriff’s investigators said he threatened to kill his...
Man accused of threatening to kill friend with homemade bomb
A Scott City man was seriously injured after the UTV he was in overturned and rolled downhill.
UTV driver airlifted following rollover crash
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
A fundraiser was held by Big Heart Animal Rescue on Sunday.
People gathered for bingo and bubbles to give back