Hardy to perform in Jonesboro

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “Unapologetically country” music singer/songwriter Hardy will perform later this year in Jonesboro.

According to a Monday news release from First National Bank Arena, Hardy’s “the mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour” will make a stop on Thursday, Oct. 12. Special guests include Lainey Wilson and Dylon Marlowe.

Tickets to “this ole boy’s” concert go on sale Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. For more information, visit Ticketmaster or contact the arena box office at 870-972-2781.

