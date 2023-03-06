Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man accused of fatally shooting father

Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamanique Meade on suspicion of first-degree...
Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamanique Meade on suspicion of first-degree murder.(Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOINER, Ark. (KAIT) - A 19-year-old Joiner man faces a murder charge after investigators said he shot and killed his father during an argument.

Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamanique Meade on suspicion of first-degree murder.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, a woman called 911 on Sunday, March 5, to report a domestic disturbance at a home on Magnolia Street in Joiner.

A short time later, the woman called dispatch again to report “her son had shot his father.”

When deputies arrived at the residence, they found family members performing CPR on 38-year-old Adam Meade.

“Pafford Ambulance arrived a short time later and began life-saving measures on the gunshot victim,” Monday’s news release stated. “But those efforts were unsuccessful.”

During their investigation, deputies reportedly learned that an argument between Jamanique Meade and his mother that started on Saturday, March 4, had “carried over” to March 5, when Adam Meade became involved.

“During the argument with Jamanique and Adam, Jamanique produced a handgun and fired two shots at Adam, striking him both times,” the report stated.

Deputies arrested Jamanique Meade and took him to the Mississippi County Detention Center, where he awaits arraignment.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
A fundraiser was held by Big Heart Animal Rescue on Sunday.
People gathered for bingo and bubbles to give back
State basketball tournaments tip off Tuesday all over Arkansas.
Championship games set in 2023 State Basketball Tournament
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts

Latest News

“Unapologetically country” music singer/songwriter Hardy will perform later this year in...
Hardy to perform in Jonesboro
A 27-year-old man is in custody after sheriff’s investigators said he threatened to kill his...
Man accused of threatening to kill friend with homemade bomb
“By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of...
Analyst: $4 gasoline possible by Memorial Day
A Scott City man was seriously injured after the UTV he was in overturned and rolled downhill.
UTV driver airlifted following rollover crash