Man accused of fatally shooting father

JOINER, Ark. (KAIT) - A 19-year-old Joiner man faces a murder charge after investigators said he shot and killed his father during an argument.

Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamanique Meade on suspicion of first-degree murder.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, a woman called 911 on Sunday, March 5, to report a domestic disturbance at a home on Magnolia Street in Joiner.

A short time later, the woman called dispatch again to report “her son had shot his father.”

When deputies arrived at the residence, they found family members performing CPR on 38-year-old Adam Meade.

“Pafford Ambulance arrived a short time later and began life-saving measures on the gunshot victim,” Monday’s news release stated. “But those efforts were unsuccessful.”

During their investigation, deputies reportedly learned that an argument between Jamanique Meade and his mother that started on Saturday, March 4, had “carried over” to March 5, when Adam Meade became involved.

“During the argument with Jamanique and Adam, Jamanique produced a handgun and fired two shots at Adam, striking him both times,” the report stated.

Deputies arrested Jamanique Meade and took him to the Mississippi County Detention Center, where he awaits arraignment.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing.

